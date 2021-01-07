Traceability Chain (TAC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.79 Million

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 65.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $343.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00030788 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001359 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00020800 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002753 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

