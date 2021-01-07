Traders Buy High Volume of Ring Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,572 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,137% compared to the average volume of 115 call options.

Shares of REI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

In related news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti bought 142,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 199,491 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 161,331 shares during the period.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

