Traders Buy Large Volume of Sempra Energy Put Options (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,754 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,234% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.57.

Shares of SRE opened at $123.81 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 233,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,419,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

