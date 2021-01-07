Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 40,163 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,932% compared to the typical volume of 996 call options.

QGEN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. QIAGEN has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $55.27.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $483.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.50 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in QIAGEN by 196.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after buying an additional 1,821,007 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 22.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,360,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,624,000 after buying an additional 436,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 9.6% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,114,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,707,000 after buying an additional 97,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 905.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after buying an additional 650,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 663,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,409,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QGEN. ValuEngine lowered QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.72.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

