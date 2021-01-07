Traders Purchase Large Volume of Leaf Group Call Options (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,709 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,884% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Leaf Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:LEAF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,874. Leaf Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

