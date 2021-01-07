Traders Purchase Large Volume of NuVasive Call Options (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 11,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,612% compared to the typical volume of 647 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,858. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -263.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 90.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,071 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NuVasive by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.