Traders Purchase Large Volume of NuVasive Call Options (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 11,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,612% compared to the typical volume of 647 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,858. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -263.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.
