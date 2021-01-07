Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 1-Year High at $153.99

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.99 and last traded at $153.87, with a volume of 49192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.94.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 104.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $500,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.