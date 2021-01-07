Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) Trading 1.1% Higher

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.40. 288,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 190,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$4.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,363.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$203.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The company reported C($4.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.31) by C($1.83). The company had revenue of C$28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.00 million. Analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

