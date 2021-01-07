TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Down 6.2%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 11,323,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 36,105,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

TRXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRXC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 158.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter worth about $152,000.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

