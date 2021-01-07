Transition Metals Corp. (XTM.V) (CVE:XTM) Trading Down 2.6%

Transition Metals Corp. (XTM.V) (CVE:XTM) shares dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 116,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 93,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50.

About Transition Metals Corp. (XTM.V) (CVE:XTM)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, and palladium projects with an ownership interest in approximately 983 square kilometers of properties, which include Thunder Bay Ni-Cu-PGM's, Nunavut, Saskatchewan Copper, and Abitibi gold projects.

