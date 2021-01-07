TravelNote Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,950.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $28,863.01 and approximately $4,950.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote token can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00024465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00109933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.00443559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00239892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00053033 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.