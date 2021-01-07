Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTRX. BidaskClub raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

RTRX stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 23,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $527,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,962.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $1,092,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 99.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 121.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $212,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

