Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) were up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 4,301,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,565,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $380.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.73.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Trevena by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevena by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevena by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

