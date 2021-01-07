Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.35

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.35 and last traded at $87.98, with a volume of 946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

