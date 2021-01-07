Trexcoin Price Up 29.2% Over Last Week (TREX)

Trexcoin (CURRENCY:TREX) traded 658.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Trexcoin has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. Trexcoin has a market cap of $37,870.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trexcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin Profile

Trexcoin is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @YourootNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trexcoin is www.trexcoin.org

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

