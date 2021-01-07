Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.90

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

