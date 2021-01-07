TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Trading 9.8% Higher

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) shares traded up 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $18.98. 3,664,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,540,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.60.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,512 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 85.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

About TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

