Trias (TRY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Trias has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $13,999.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trias has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00115628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00480580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049801 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00234729 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

