Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

Shares of Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.42. Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 13,501 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19.

Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) Company Profile (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.