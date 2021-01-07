Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Price Up 7%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 1,104,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,404,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIL. BidaskClub raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

