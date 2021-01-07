Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Price Up 7%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 1,104,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,404,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIL. BidaskClub raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
