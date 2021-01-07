Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Price Up 5%

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.96 and last traded at $71.84. Approximately 1,168,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,305,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.
TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Trimble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.
