Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Price Up 5%

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.96 and last traded at $71.84. Approximately 1,168,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,305,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Trimble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

