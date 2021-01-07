TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.91

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.91 and last traded at $83.83, with a volume of 2446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $33,133.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,916.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $821,473.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,309.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,322 shares of company stock worth $11,307,352 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 482.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

