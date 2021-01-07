Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Up 18.7% This Week

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $242,129.99 and approximately $6,761.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

