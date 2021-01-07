TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSC. BidaskClub upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TriState Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $25.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,086.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $104,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 60.1% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 269,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 37.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.