Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Raised to $48.00 at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TBK. BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.54. The stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

