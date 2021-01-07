TRON (TRX) Price Up 19.2% This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, TRON has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $2.29 billion and $2.18 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001257 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 135.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

