True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. True Nature shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 7,724,243 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY)

True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

