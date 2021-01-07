TrueChain Trading Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bithumb, HitBTC and OKEx. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and $16.64 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00301142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00031586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.02 or 0.02750239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, CoinBene, Bithumb, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

