TrueFlip (TFL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,720.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $6,720.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00042864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00313753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00032736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,117.51 or 0.02843407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012672 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TFL is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

