TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $274.91 million and approximately $159.65 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Crex24 and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00024375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00109934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.00446319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00239901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00053231 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, WazirX, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Zebpay, Bitso, Crex24, Cryptopia, Koinex, Binance, HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

