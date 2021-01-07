Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by Truist

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.84.

NYSE:TFC opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

