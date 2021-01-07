Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $57.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,418. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after acquiring an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,479 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.