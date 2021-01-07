Truist Securiti Comments on Medtronic plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $6.21 for the year.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic stock opened at $118.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average is $104.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,693 shares of company stock worth $3,068,187 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

