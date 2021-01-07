Truist Securiti Comments on NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuVasive in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NUVA opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 217.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.