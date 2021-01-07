Truist Securiti Comments on SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.67 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

SIVB opened at $415.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $418.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS.

In related news, insider John China sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,196,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4,465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.