Truist Securiti Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FANG. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

