TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Reaches $0.89

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 76.5% higher against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $63.38 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00025698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00115012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00468619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00232213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00056051 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,910,999 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

