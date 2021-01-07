Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Up 6.6%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.58. 156,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 129,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 60.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

