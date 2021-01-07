TTC Reaches Market Cap of $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX. During the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00291481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.75 or 0.02723737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, BitForex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

