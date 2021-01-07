Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.50

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 2021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPB. ValuEngine raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $909.52 million, a PE ratio of 146.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

