TurtleCoin Market Cap Hits $1.05 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $149,015.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 128.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 91,431,308,448 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

