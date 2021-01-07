TurtleNetwork 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,695.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $551,882.64 and $2,695.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

