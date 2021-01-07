Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tutor Perini traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 4845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several other analysts have also commented on TPC. BidaskClub lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 27.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $831.02 million, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

