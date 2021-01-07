Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Up 8.6%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $357.50 and last traded at $357.15. 2,056,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,809,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

Get Twilio alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $469,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $876,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,972 shares of company stock valued at $57,031,532 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 158.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 574.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after buying an additional 738,212 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 216.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Twilio by 1,178.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,386,000 after buying an additional 488,927 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.