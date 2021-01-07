Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $157.68 and last traded at $156.97. Approximately 819,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 628,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.42.

TWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,086 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,474. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 77,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

