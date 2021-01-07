TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Market Capitalization Achieves $985,717.16

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00296347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00030494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.49 or 0.02758944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

