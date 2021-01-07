Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $365.00

Shares of Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 364.50 ($4.76), with a volume of 1156865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.50 ($4.62).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tyman plc (TYMN.L) from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 330.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 247. The company has a market capitalization of £715.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

In other Tyman plc (TYMN.L) news, insider Nicky Hartery purchased 100,000 shares of Tyman plc (TYMN.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £357,000 ($466,422.79).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

