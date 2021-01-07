U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

