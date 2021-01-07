U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,914,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,581,000 after buying an additional 626,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

