U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.
USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.
U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55.
In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,914,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,581,000 after buying an additional 626,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
