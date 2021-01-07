U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Price Up 8.5%

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.54 and last traded at $50.34. Approximately 681,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 497,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.
USCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $839.47 million, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
In other U.S. Concrete news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $408,635. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 14.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 96.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 66.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 33,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
