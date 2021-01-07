U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Price Up 8.5%

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.54 and last traded at $50.34. Approximately 681,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 497,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

USCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $839.47 million, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $408,635. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 14.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 96.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 66.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 33,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

